The Point: 8 numbers on guns that matter

The gun debate is heating up, again, in the wake of the slayings of 17 people one week ago at a school in Parkland, Florida.

Scroll for more content...

In advance of tonight's CNN town hall with students from Stoneman Douglas High School (as well as parents, politicians and the NRA), I thought it was worth sharing a few numbers that jumped out at me regarding how people feel about guns.

1.- 80% of Republicans-believe the NRA-"supports policies that are good for the US,"-according to a Quinnipiac University National Poll, published earlier this week.

2.- 77% of people surveyed by The Washington Post and ABC News this month said they believe Congress isn't doing enough to address mass casualty shootings.

3. 33% of people surveyed by Quinnipiac University approve of President Donald Trump's response to the Florida school shooting.

4. According to the Washington Post-ABC News Poll,-57% of those surveyed believe mass shootings are more reflective of "problems identifying and treating people with mental health problems" than "inadequate gun control laws."

5. A Quinnipiac University poll from December found that-68% of those surveyed at the time support a ban on modifications -- like bump fire stocks -- that turn semiautomatic weapons into full automatic weapons.

6. 42% of those surveyed by the Post and ABC News believe the Parkland shooting could have been prevented if teachers were allowed to carry guns.

7. 67% of those surveyed by Quinnipiac University this week said they-support a nationwide assault weapons ban.

8. 97% of those surveyed in the Quinnipiac University-believe background checks should be required to purchase a gun.

The Point : There are, without question, some elements of the gun debate -- background checks, congressional inaction -- in which there are clear majorities on one side.- That might be a good place to find some common ground -- tonight and going forward.

Read Wednesday's full edition of The Point, and sign up to get future editions delivered to your inbox.