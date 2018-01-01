Here are some of the walkouts in solidarity with Parkland

Students across the United States walked out of class on Wednesday to call for change in the wake of the mass shooting in Parkland, Florida, last week.

Scroll for more content...

From Florida to Minnesota to Arizona, students demonstrated to demand tighter restrictions on who can buy guns, and better services for mental health. It was a remarkable show of solidarity with the victims and survivors of the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, which left 17 dead.

Here are just some of the walkouts:

Coral Glades High School in Coral Springs, Florida

Pembroke Pines Charter High School in Pembroke Pines, Florida

Falcon Cove Middle School in Weston, Florida

McArthur High School in Hollywood, Florida

Western High School in Davie, Florida

Cypress Bay High School in Weston, Florida

Mesa High School in Mesa, Arizona

Chaparral High School in Parker, Colorado

Montgomery Blair High School in Silver Spring, Maryland

Mayo High School in Rochester, Minnesota