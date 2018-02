The father of the baby girl from Lake Isabella who died last June admitted to pressing the nine-month-old's face into the mattress until she stopped breathing, according to court documents.

Scroll for more content...

An autopsy found that Seraphim Ould-Johnson died due to acute neck compression on June 23, 2017.

In messages with 23ABC on Sunday, Seraphim's mother said the infant's death was a "huge accident." She says her husband attempted to give the infant CPR when she stopped breathing.