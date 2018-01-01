Special District Bus With Students Drives Off Road And Gets Stuck

The driver of a Pulaski County Special District bus drove off the side of the road and became stuck, according to the Pulaski County Sherriff's Office.

Police say the Pulaski County Road and Bridge Department crew was on scene and rescued the 17 students and the driver from the bus by backing their truck up to the rear end of the bus while rescuing eight people at a time.

The accident happened Wednesday (Feb. 21) on Marche Road and Marche Lateral Road and no injuries were reported.