Artist hopes to paint anti-gun violence murals around San Diego

A San Diego artist wants to paint murals around the city that she hopes can help bring an end to gun violence.

"My concept is just something beautiful that people can take a picture in front of and just really enjoy the artwork of it but also take a message away from it," says Hanna Daly.

Her concept is a series of artworks that look like colorful doorways. Each will have a message written above them, like 'Thoughts and Prayers Aren't Enough."

"I thought it could be, like, a doorway to change," Daly says. "You walk away from it thinking, maybe there's a little something I can do. Like a doorway you step through it and now you're part of the cause."

Daly became part of the cause last year, when her brother comitted suicide. He had shot himself in the head.

"Then a few weeks after that was Las Vegas," she says. "And then another shooting and another. It just kept hitting me, so I finally thought I should do something."

Daly is working with with the Brady Campaign and Moms Demand Action on the project. She has the designs, just not the space to paint them.

"We need some people with some great walls out there that are visible, on main drags, where people are going to see it, where we can create some beautiful art, but that has a strong message," she says.

She's hoping to paint the murals in high traffic areas like the Gaslamp District or along the boardwalks near beaches. She asking business or building owners with free space on their exterior to call her or contact her through her website.

"I want it to be permanent, so it keeps the issue in people's minds," says Daly.

We told her story to the San Diego County Gun Owners group and asked for their response. They sent us the following statement:

"Any time someone takes their life, no matter the method, it is sad and tragic. We hope all family members and loved ones of those who have taken their own life find peace, and people considering taking their life receive the mental health help they deserve. The reason San Diego County Gun Owners works hard to oppose laws and policies that prevent effective self-defense, is because we value each individual's life."