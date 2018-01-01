The connection between Rev. Billy Graham and Music City

The Rev. Billy Graham was America's pastor.

Scroll for more content...

For millions, he was God's quarterback, sharing the word, and with his Bible as his playbook, showing the way.

He was more than that for troubled country icon Johnny Cash. For Cash, Graham was someone who held a flashlight and showed him out of the darkness of addiction. Cash and his wife, June Carter Cash, were fixtures on many of Graham's crusades.

Graham was a spiritual advisor to presidents and was not shy about helping fellow preachers through their difficult times.

For 50 years, the polls had Graham up among America's most admired figures.

Graham reached through generations of Nashville-area musicians, especially calling on the Christian community.

"He's still the most revered man in the world, even by people who don't share his beliefs," said Christian artist Michael W. Smith.

Graham was a tall, powerful figure, like a great NFL quarterback. His victory message was God's gameplan.

He was in the saving souls business - a job he never stopped, still writing books and saving souls until the very end at age 99.