High school swimmer recognized for saving opponent's life

A local teenager was honored for his bravery and courage in saving the life of a fellow student.

"I feel happy about it, but at the same time I'm just trying to stay humble about all of this," said Xavier Staubs, swimmer for Corunna High School.

Although he will never admit it, Staubs is being called a hero.

The Corunna High School freshman was competing in a swim meet with rival Owosso when tragedy nearly struck.

A swimmer for Owosso, Kamrin Samson, began to drown.

"I look down in the water and I just see him completely limp, floating to the bottom of the pool. I just dove underneath, the chlorine burned my eyes. Clawed my way to him and pulled him up," Staubs said.

He saved him during the 200-meter relay.

Staubs' quick thinking helped save Samson's life and his actions were praised throughout the school.

The news eventually reached Congressman John Moolenaar, who was so inspired by Staubs' efforts that he awarded him with an entry into the congressional record – an award to be seen for all time.

"To me, it was just a powerful example of someone who was quick thinking and took action, didn't hesitate and really made a difference," Moolenaar said.

However, no one could be more proud than Staubs' mother, Jillian. She said she is overjoyed to see her son getting recognition, but even happier he could save someone's life.

"For him, as a 15-year-old young man, to be able to step up to the plate and do that and not think twice about it. I mean, proud doesn't even begin to explain it," she said.