CNN to hold town hall with students and Florida's politicians

The mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School has set off a national discussion on gun laws and how to keep communities safe.

Scroll for more content...

On Wednesday, CNN will air a nationally televised town hall to be held with students, parents, community members as well as some of Florida's politicians, called "Stand Up: The Students of Stoneman Douglas Demand Action."

When: Wednesday, February 22 at 9 p.m. - 11 p.m. ET

WHERE: At the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

WHO: Moderated by CNN's Jake Tapper.

Town hall participants

Politicians

Rep. Ted Deutch

Sen. Bill Nelson

Sen. Marco Rubio

Students

Kevin Trejos

Ryan Deitsch

Alfonso Calderon

Chris Grady

Emma Gonzalez

Governor, President invited

President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Rick Scott have been offered the opportunity to participate in the town hall and take questions from the students and the Stoneman Douglas community by appearing live from Washington and Tallahassee, CNN said.

Scott said previously he would be unable to attend because he would be working on legislative solutions in Tallahassee. On Tuesday, he held a roundtable discussion on school safety and gun policy with state leaders and will meet with students on Wednesday.

Trump declined an invitation to speak to the students and parents. He is expected to hold a listening session Wednesday with high school students and teachers impacted by the mass shooting.