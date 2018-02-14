White House says new security clearance policy will not affect Kushner's work

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said chief of staff John Kelly's new security clearance directive will not affect Jared Kushner's work as a top White House staffer.

Sanders declined to get into Kushner's clearance status, but said "nothing that has taken place will affect the valuable work Jared is doing."

Nearly a year into the Trump administration, senior-level staffers -- including Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner -- remained on interim clearances even as other senior advisers were granted full security access, according to information obtained by CNN from a US government official.

Kelly, under fire last week over the White House's handling of domestic abuse allegations against a senior aide, ordered an overhaul of the security clearance process for current and incoming top administration officials.

In a five-page memo to the White House counsel, national security adviser and deputy chief of staff for operations, Kelly called for all background check investigations into potential top White House officials to be delivered directly to the White House Counsel's office by the FBI and for the FBI to share "significant derogatory information" uncovered in the course of investigations into senior staff with the White House within 48 hours, according to a copy of the memo released by the White House.

Kelly also directed his staff to discontinue top level security clearances for any staffer whose background investigation or adjudication process has been pending since before last June. He also requested "status reports" on pending background investigations "at least once a month."