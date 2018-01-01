Minnesota lawmakers draft 5 different gun control bills

Minnesota lawmakers are working on the most talked about issue in the country right now, gun control.

There are five bills currently drafted in Minnesota relating to firearms.

Two were introduced by Representative Jim Nash.

His "stand your ground bill" would allow lethal force to be used to stop felonies regardless of whether a person is in their home or not.

"Minnesota is just trying to say it's okay to have self-defense and use it, to defend yourself and your family," said Craig Roe, Gun Owner.

Nash's other bill would eliminate the need in most cases for a gun permit to carry on public property.

"It gives the people a little more right and better feeling about being able to defend themselves without the worry about being thrown in jail, but of course, that doesn't give you the right to just pull out a gun and start shooting," said Roe.

On the other side of the table, a bill sponsored by Senator Ron Latz would allow law enforcement and family members to ask a court to ban a person from possessing firearms if they pose a threat.

Latz' other bill calls for universal background checks for guns sales between private parties.

A bill introduced by Representative John Considine would make "slide-fire" or "bump" stocks illegal.

Bump stocks were used in the Las Vegas shooting.

No matter what the bill, gun owners said it's always good to take the time to learn about safety and current gun laws.

"Come and take the classes, get your permit, so that you can learn the laws and things about gun. It never hurts to learn that," said Roe.

We reached out to the representatives sponsoring each bill, but they were unavailable to comment.