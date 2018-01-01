Las Vegas family needs help sending white crosses to Florida shooting victims

Gustavo Maldonado spent Presidents Day weekend working in his garage at the request of his daughter.

He spent that time cutting, assembling and painting 17 white crosses with the help of a few friends.

The carpenter said he didn't even hesitate when his 15-year-old daughter asked him to help send some love to the Florida in the wake of the high school shooting last week.

Odalys Maldonado said she wanted to make crosses similar to the ones a man delivered to Las Vegas after the 1 October attack.

The teen says she knew she wanted to do something after talking to friends shortly after the horrific attack Wednesday.

"We've felt what they have been going through," Odalys Maldonado said.

As she watched her father assemble the crosses, Odalys has been preparing to place the names and ages of each victim on the crosses.

The teen saying that may be the most emotional part of the task so far.

"When I am writing down the names and ages, it's going to be really hard, because it is as if you are writing your own name or your friend's name," Odalys Maldonado said.

Gustavo Maldonado said his bosses at Matin Harris Construction covered the cost of the family.

Now the Maldonado's are looking for help getting the crosses delivered to Parkland.

They are asking anyone who may be able to help to email them at skyoda2002@gmail.com