Fire destroys ambulance at AMR Headquarters

According to AMR WNY Regional Director Thomas Maxian, a new model ambulance was undergoing routine maintenance when the vehicle caught fire.

The fire spread rapidly causing the oxygen tanks on board to explode. There were a series of explosions --two small ones, one large one.

After the explosions, some of the fire spread to the AMR headquarters building. About 20-40 people inside were quickly evacuated. Firefighters were able to contain the fire.

Officials say two AMR (American Medical Response) employees had minor injuries that were treated at the scene by fellow AMR employees. They were then taken the ECMC.

Three ambulances were damaged by the fire. Officials have not confirmed what caused the original fire.

AMR Headquarters are located on William L. Gaiter Parkway in Buffalo.