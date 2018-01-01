Trump to award Medal of Valor to 12 Americans

President Donald Trump will award the Medal of Valor to 12 Americans on Tuesday, the highest possible decoration for bravery by public safety officers.
Among the recipients are five officials from San Bernardino County, California, who responded to a 2015 shooting at a workplace there that took 14 lives.
Trump honors the officials days after visiting Broward County to honor the victims and first responders of the deadly school shooting last Wednesday in Parkland, Florida.
Trump last awarded the Medal of Valor to the first responders of the congressional baseball shooting last July outside Washington, which left GOP House Majority Whip Steve Scalise critically injured and several others hurt.
The White House announced that the following recipients will be honored for exhibiting "great courage and unwavering dedication to serving our country."
- Deputy Shaun Wallen, San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department (California) -- 11 years of service
- Corporal Rafael Ixco, San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department (California) -- 20 years of service
- Detective Bruce Southworth, San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department (California) -- seven years of service
- District Attorney Investigator Chad Johnson, San Bernardino County District Attorney's Office (California) -- 17 years of service
- Officer Nicholas Koahou, Redlands Police Department (California) -- 10 years of service
- Detective Brian Olvera, San Bernardino Police Department (California) -- 13 years of service
- Chief Douglas Schroeder, Hesston Police Department (Kansas) -- 21 years of service
- Emergency Medical Technician Sean Ochsenbein, Putnam County Rescue Squad (Tennessee) -- 10 years of service
- Lieutenant William Buchanan, Avery County Sheriff's Office (North Carolina) -- 21 years of service
- Firefighter/Harbor Patrol Officer David Poirier Jr., Redondo Beach Fire Department (California) - 25 years of service
- Officer Andrew Hopfensperger Jr., Antigo Police Department (Wisconsin) -- nine years of service
- Engineer Stephen Gunn, Peoria Fire-Medical Department (Arizona) -- 12 years of service