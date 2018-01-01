Trump to award Medal of Valor to 12 Americans

President Donald Trump will award the Medal of Valor to 12 Americans on Tuesday, the highest possible decoration for bravery by public safety officers.

Scroll for more content...

Among the recipients are five officials from San Bernardino County, California, who responded to a 2015 shooting at a workplace there that took 14 lives.

Trump honors the officials days after visiting Broward County to honor the victims and first responders of the deadly school shooting last Wednesday in Parkland, Florida.

Trump last awarded the Medal of Valor to the first responders of the congressional baseball shooting last July outside Washington, which left GOP House Majority Whip Steve Scalise critically injured and several others hurt.

The White House announced that the following recipients will be honored for exhibiting "great courage and unwavering dedication to serving our country."