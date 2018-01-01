7th-grader shoots himself at Jackson Memorial Middle School in Stark County

Jackson Township middle school and high school students were dismissed for the day Tuesday after a seventh-grade student shot himself inside Jackson Memorial Middle School.

Scroll for more content...

It happened around 7:50 a.m.

Authorities say the boy suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound inside the boy's bathroom. It's unclear at this time whether the shooting was accidental or intentional.

The 7th-grader was taken to a local hospital where his condition is unknown.

All four elementary schools in the district will remain closed Tuesday.

Parents and other family members gathered outside the school as they waited anxiously for their children.

Gina Larkins, who has a daughter in 8th-grade at the Jackson Memorial Middle School, said she was on her way to drop off her daughter who's in 3rd grade when she saw police activity around the middle school.

"I received a phone call from the superintendent that the middle school and high school was on lockdown and all the elementary schools would be closed. I just pulled in waiting to hear further information," said Larkins.

Parents in the area were already on edge this week following the horrific mass shooting at a Florida school.

"I just want to get my daughter and hug her and hold her. I thought it would never happen here but obviously, that is not the case," said Larkins, who was emotional at the thought of what could've happened.