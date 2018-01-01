wx_icon Mason City 19°

wx_icon Albert Lea 18°

wx_icon Austin 19°

wx_icon Charles City 23°

wx_icon Rochester 20°

Clear
Winter Weather Advisory Wx Alerts

Middle school teacher arrested, charged with inappropriate behavior with a student

Authorities have arrested a Baldwin County teacher. According to sources he's accused of inappropriate contact with a...

Posted: Feb. 20, 2018 12:23 PM
Updated: Feb. 20, 2018 1:31 PM

Authorities have arrested a Baldwin County teacher. According to sources he's accused of inappropriate contact with a student.

Scroll for more content...

The same source tells FOX10 News that the individual is a teacher at Central Baldwin Middle School.

Officials are scheduled to hold a press conference at 3 p.m. where they will release the name of the teacher and go into details regarding their investigation.

We will broadcast the press conference live on the FOX10 News Facebook page at 3 p.m.

This story will update as information becomes available.

Article Comments

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events