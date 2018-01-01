Middle school teacher arrested, charged with inappropriate behavior with a student

Authorities have arrested a Baldwin County teacher. According to sources he's accused of inappropriate contact with a student.

The same source tells FOX10 News that the individual is a teacher at Central Baldwin Middle School.

Officials are scheduled to hold a press conference at 3 p.m. where they will release the name of the teacher and go into details regarding their investigation.

This story will update as information becomes available.