Morgan Tsvangirai Fast Facts

Here's a look at the life of Morgan Tsvangirai, former prime minister of Zimbabwe.

Personal: Birth date: March 10, 1952

Death date: February 14, 2018

Birth place: Gutu, Masvingo, Southern Rhodesia (now Zimbabwe)

Birth name: Morgan Richard Tsvangirai

Father: Chibwe Tsvangirai, a bricklayer

Mother: Lydia Zvaipa

Marriages: Elizabeth Macheka (September 15, 2012-present); Lorcadia Karimatsenga (November 18, 2011-November 30, 2011, divorced); Susan (Nyradzo) Tsvangirai (1978-March 6, 2009, her death)

Children: with Loretta Nyathi: Ethan; with Susan (Nyradzo) Tsvangirai: Millicent, Vimbai, Rumbidzai, Edwin, Vincent and Garikai

Other Facts: Is the oldest of nine children.

Left school at age 16 to help support his family.

During the 2009-2013 power-sharing agreement, he served as chairman of the council of ministers, deputy chairman of the cabinet and prime minister.

Timeline: 1974-1984 - Union member and organizer at the Trojan Nickel Mine. He starts at the mine as a plant operator and rises to general foreman in 1975.

1988 - Becomes secretary-general of the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU).

1989 - Persuades ZCTU to cut ties with the Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front. Serves several weeks in prison on charges of being a South African spy.

1997 - Leads a national strike, the first in the nation's history, demanding economic reforms to combat Zimbabwe's high inflation and unemployment rate.

1997 - Days after leading a strike, is beaten unconscious and nearly killed in his ZCTU office by supporters of President Robert Mugabe.

1998 - Co-creates the National Constitutional Assembly, a civic society organization seeking to curb Mugabe's presidential power.

September 11, 1999 - The Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) is launched with Tsvangirai as president.

2001 - Is arrested for alleged threats against Mugabe.

February 25, 2002 - Is arrested and charged with treason in a suspected plot to assassinate Mugabe.

March 9, 2002 - Loses to Mugabe in the presidential election.

February 3, 2003 - Trial on charges of treason and attempted assassination begins.

June 2 and 6-20, 2003 - Is arrested and later jailed for allegedly violating the Public Order and Security Act by encouraging a general strike lasting five days in the capital city of Harare.

October 15, 2004 - Is acquitted of the February 2002 treason charges by Zimbabwe's High Court.

March 11, 2007 - Is severely beaten while in police custody after being arrested on his way to an anti-government protest rally.

April 1, 2008 - Claims victory in the presidential election.

May 2, 2008 - The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission announces a runoff election between Tsvangirai and Mugabe, although Tsvangirai receives more votes - 47.9% to 43.2%.

June 22, 2008 - Pulls out of the runoff, declaring that he can "no longer participate in a race that's been marred by the widespread intimidation, torture, mutilation and murder of his supporters."

September 15, 2008 - After successful negotiations, Mugabe and Tsvangirai sign the Global Political Agreement, which states Tsvangirai will become prime minister and Mugabe will remain president.

January 30, 2009 - The MDC agrees to join the unity government.

February 11, 2009 - Is sworn in as the second Zimbabwean prime minister.

March 6, 2009 - With head and neck injuries, walks away from a head-on collision that kills his wife Susan.

October 16, 2009 - Along with the MDC, Tsvangirai boycotts the coalition government after violence increases and Roy Bennett, one of MDC's leaders, is arrested on charges of terrorism.

November 5, 2009 - Boycott of the coalition government ends.

March 10, 2011 - Says he wants a "divorce" from the 2009 power-sharing agreement after the arrest and harassment of cabinet ministers belonging to the MDC party.

November 30, 2011 - Announces he has divorced his wife, Lorcadia Karimatsenga, of less than two weeks.

April 2012 - Announces engagement to hairdresser Elizabeth Macheka.

September 15, 2012 - Defies a court order and marries Macheka. The court said Tsvangirai is already in a "customary marriage" to another woman. They intend to appeal the cancellation of their marriage license.

November 2012 - Reaches a financial settlement with Karimatsenga to formally end their relationship.

August 3, 2013 - Loses in the presidential election with 34% of the vote, to Mugabe's 61%, according to the election commission. Tsvangirai alleges widespread fraud and promises to challenge the results in court.

August 16, 2013 - Withdraws his court case challenging Mugabe's re-election.

June 27, 2016 - Reveals he is suffering from colon cancer.

February 14, 2018 - Dies in a South African hospital at the age of 65.