Third Olympic athlete falls drug test at PyeongChang Games

Slovenian ice hockey player Ziga Jeglic has been suspended for the remainder of the 2018 Winter Olympics after testing positive for doping.

Scroll for more content...

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) said Jeglic had accepted the anti-doping violation and the results of an investigation into his conduct will be released when the games are over.

The press attache for the Slovenian Olympic Team, Brane Dmitrovic, told CNN on Tuesday there would be no further comment until Jeglic's "B sample" was returned.

The hockey player is the third athlete to fail a drug test at the PyeongChang Games so far.

Japanese speed skater Kei Saito was sent home from the Olympic village last week after returning a positive drug test, the first athlete to do so at the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Suspected Russian case

Russian officials have requested security camera footage to defend Olympic curler Aleksandr Krushelnitckii, who is suspected of failing a doping test.

The results of Krushelnitckii's "B sample" to confirm the original result still haven't been released.

However, the Russian Curling Federation is already taking steps to defend Krushelnitckii, who won bronze in the mixed double curling event.

"We have filed an application to the Investigative Committee (of Russia) to probe the case," the federation's vice-president Andrei Sozin told Russian state controlled news agency TASS on Monday.

"We have also requested data from video cameras in Japan and South Korea to show who entered the premises and so on."

Sozin told TASS Russian authorities had a "clear understanding" that Krushelnitckii had not taken part in doping.

"He guarantees that he does not use meldonium and is ready for any probe and we trust him," Sozin said. "This drug is absent from the doctor's medicine box and from him."

The Court of Arbitration for Sport opened an investigation into the Russian at the request of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) after Krushelnitckii's "A sample" tested positive for doping.

A hearing date has not been set, the statement said.

Russia was banned from the 2018 Winter Olympic Games following state-sponsored doping, leading up to and including the 2014 Sochi Winter Games.

But more than 160 Russian athletes were allowed to compete, provided they could prove they were clean from doping, under the banner of Olympic Athletes from Russia (OAR).