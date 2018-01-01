Trump endorses Mitt Romney for Senate

President Donald Trump said Monday he supports Mitt Romney's bid for the US Senate from Utah, endorsing a former rival and major figure within the Republican Party.

".@MittRomney has announced he is running for the Senate from the wonderful State of Utah. He will make a great Senator and worthy successor to @OrrinHatch, and has my full support and endorsement!" Trump tweeted Monday evening.

The endorsement marked the latest chapter in an at-times tumultuous relationship. Romney was among the top Republican critics of Trump's behavior during the 2016 campaign, and Trump fired back in return, mocking Romney for his loss in the 2012 presidential election.