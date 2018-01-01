6-year-old CT girl's death was flu-related

A 6-year-old girl from Norwalk died over the weekend from complications due to the flu.

Scroll for more content...

Emma Splan was a 1st grader at the Columbus Magnet School.

In a letter to parents, the principal of the school said she passed away unexpectedly on Saturday night.

He said their hearts go out to her parents.

"This is a teacher's worst nightmare," said Medard Thomas, Columbus Magnet School, Norwalk. "I believe it is crucial for us to find each other for comfort."

Medard said as a precaution, he asked for a deep cleaning of all "high touch" areas before school reopens on Tuesday.

The school was closed on Monday due to Presidents' Day.

On Monday night, Emma would have been at Tumble Jungle, flipping around and having fun.

"She had a great smile, her big blue eyes, she was always really happy to be here. She did camp, she did gymnastics, she was a go-getter," said Hana Kim, of Tumble Jungle.

Instead those who know her are grieving, trying to come to grips with her sudden death.

"She always had a smile on her face, just a beautiful girl and it's hard to not see here anymore," said Nicolette Kassimis, of Tumble Jungle.

According to the state Department of Public Health, 77 people died from the flu this season, most of them over the age of 65, and more than 1,600 people have been hospitalized.

Emma's death comes about a month after a 10-year-old New Canaan boy died from the flu.

Grief counselors will be available on Tuesday for children, staff and parents.