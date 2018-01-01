Portland surfer rescued at Cape Kiwanda

A Portland surfer swept away by powerful waves is safe thanks to the Coast Guard, police and a stranger.

At about 4:18 p.m. Saturday, the Tillamook County Sheriff's Office received a report of a 22-year-old surfer from Portland who had become separated from his surfboard at Cape Kiwanda in Pacific City.

A second surfer, a 26-year-old who is also from Portland, went into the water in an attempt to save him. Shortly after first responders arrived, the second surfer made it back to shore and reported he was unable to reach his surfing partner.

A Coast Guard helicopter spotted the surfer in the water about a quarter mile from where he was last seen by rescuers.

An Oregon State Police sergeant and a bystander pulled the surfer to safety.

He was treated at the scene by paramedics and released.