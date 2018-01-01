PA Supreme Court issues congressional district map

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has issued a congressional district map for the state's 2018 elections.

The new map will take effect in the May 15 primary election. Though, Republican lawmakers are expected to challenge it in federal court, according to the Associated Press.

Last month, the state's highest court deemed the then-current map gerrymandered.

Gov. Tom Wolf's statement on the remedial congressional map:

"Over the last month, I have personally heard from thousands of Pennsylvanians and they are sick and tired of gerrymandering, which perpetuates gridlock, alienates citizens and stifles reform. I have stood for fairness and rejected a proposed map that was universally seen as another partisan gerrymander. I applaud the court for their decision and I respect their effort to remedy Pennsylvania's unfair and unequal congressional elections.

"Now, my focus will be on making sure the Department of State can support our counties and all candidates in the election process, particularly during the petition period. My administration will work expeditiously to update Department of State systems and ensure all processes are in place to assist candidates for Congress."