Kindergartner knows his presidential trivia better than many adults

If you need to know any trivia this President's Day, just turn to a kindergartner.

Treydon goes to Creekside Early Childhood School in the Lakota Local School District.

He knows Franklin D. Roosevelt was elected four times. He knows Barack Obama was the first president born in Hawaii. And you should hear the glee in his voice when he sees a photo of Jimmy Carter (because "he had a smile").

Treydon can recite from John F. Kennedy's famous speech at Rice Stadium about the effort to reach the Moon, and from Abraham Lincoln's Gettysburg Address.

And maybe most impressive of all, he can recite all 45 presidents in order.

Treydon's smile is contagious, so you'll be grinning ear to ear, too.