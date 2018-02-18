Quickly catch up on the day's news

Happy Presidents Day! Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:

-- After an epic weekend tweetstorm, a spokesman for the President says Trump is open to improving the federal background check system for gun purchases. (Here's a look at what's in a stalled Senate gun bill.)

-- Investigators are tracking the purchase of 10 firearms by Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz. Meanwhile, Cruz's host family said they didn't realize they had a "monster" in their home.

-- The Kremlin denies it influenced the 2016 US presidential election and dismisses the indictments of 13 Russian nationals.

-- Trump ridiculed Oprah as "insecure" in a tweet after CBS aired a "60 Minutes" interview that addressed his presidency.

-- Scientists are closer to developing blood and urine tests that could enable earlier detection of autism.

-- KFCs in the UK are running out of chicken.

-- Search and rescue teams found the site of an Iranian plane that crashed on Sunday, killing all 65 people on board.

-- Wakanda! "Black Panther" had an epic opening weekend.

-- Buzzing from the Olympics today: Despite a record number of Winter Olympians, the US has nabbed few medals. A Russian curler is suspected of doping. Lindsey Vonn vowed to stand up to trolls. And it was a fast stint at NBC for US figure skater Adam Rippon. Go here for a recap of the day and here for photos.