Police searching for missing CDC employee

Posted: Feb. 19, 2018 1:49 PM
Updated: Feb. 19, 2018 2:10 PM

Nearly a week has passed since Timothy Cunningham was last seen leaving his job at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The 35-year-old works as a team lead for the CDC's Division of Population Health.

Authorities say he called in sick on February 12 and has not been heard from since.

His family found his phone, wallet, credit cards, keys and vehicle at his house located in the Bolton community.

He is described as a black male, 6'0", 200-pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts are asked to contact 911, or the Atlanta Police Homicide/Adult Missing Persons Unit at (404) 546-4235.

