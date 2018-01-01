Man shot to death following dispute with Uber Eats driver in Buckhead

A 30-year-old man has died after being shot several times following a dispute with an Uber Eats driver on Saturday in Buckhead.

Authorities say the shooting happened outside a condo building on Pharr Court at about 11:30 p.m.

Witnesses told police the customer had placed a food delivery order using the Uber Eats app. He went down to meet the driver, received his order and began to walk away. That's when words were exchanged between the delivery driver and the customer, police said.

Shots were apparently fired from the delivery vehicle, police said, striking the customer. The driver fled the scene in a white Volkswagen, police said. The customer later died from his injuries. Authorities identified him as Ryan Thornton, 30, of Atlanta.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation continues.

CBS46 checked Uber's policy on drivers carrying guns, and we've learned that the company, "prohibits riders and drivers from carrying firearms of any kind in a vehicle while using our app."

A spokesperson with Uber released the following statement to CBS46:

"We are shocked and saddened by this news. We are working with Atlanta Police, and our hearts go out to the families of those involved." -- Uber