Man accused of pimping his wife on Craigslist

Posted: Feb. 19, 2018 12:46 PM
Updated: Feb. 19, 2018 2:11 PM

A Dauphin County couple is facing prostitution charges after police say the man placed an ad on Craigslist offering sexual intercourse with his wife in exchange for money.

Brandon Buckwater, 33, was charged after an undercover officer responded to an ad placed on the website earlier this week. The ad promoted his wife, Brittany Amber Glace, 30, for prostitution at their apartment, police say.

Both parties agreed to sexual intercourse in exchange for $70, police say. Police responded to the apartment and the couple was issued a summons.

Buckwater was charged with promoting prostitution, while Glace was charged with prostitution, police say.

