Increased security at Collier County Schools

Posted: Feb. 19, 2018 10:39 AM
Updated: Feb. 19, 2018 1:11 PM

Collier County Officials say they are strengthening their school safety plans. This is in addition to additions already put in place immediately after the parkland mass shooting.

One big change is every Collier County public school will have at least one Youth Relations Bureau Deputy on full time duty. After the shooting last week, the county immediately increased law enforcement on every public, private and charter school campus.

Now, there will also be more security at the Florida Southwestern State College campus in the county.

At this time, the sheriff's office says there are still open an active investigations related to threats made on social media against some schools. They say the students who made the threats have been removed from school and are under observation pending the investigation's outcome.

