Joanne Woodward Fast Facts

Here's a look at the life of Oscar-wining actress Joanne Woodward.

Scroll for more content...

Personal: Birth date: February 27, 1930

Birthplace: Thomasville, Georgia

Birth name: Joanne Gignilliat Trimmier Woodward

Father: Wade Woodward, a school administrator and traveling salesman

Mother: Elinor (Trimmier) Woodward, aircraft factory worker

Marriage: Paul Newman (January 29, 1958-September 26, 2008, his death)

Children: Claire, Melissa, Elinor "Nell"; Stepchildren: Stephanie, Susan, Scott

Education: Louisiana State University, 1947-1949, Sarah Lawrence College, B.A., 1990

Other Facts: Nominated for four Academy Awards with one win.

Nominated for eight Primetime Emmy Awards with three wins. Her wins include an Emmy for her work as executive producer of a PBS documentary, "Broadway's Dreamers: The Legacy of the Group Theatre."

Woodward and her husband, Paul Newman costarred in ten movies, including "The Long, Hot Summer" and "Mr. & Mrs. Bridge."

Woodward wore a dress she had sewn herself to the 1958 Oscars.

She attended the premiere of "Gone with the Wind" in Atlanta in 1939 with her mother, according to the New Georgia Encyclopedia.

Timeline:

1953 - While working as an understudy in a Broadway production of "Picnic," Woodward meets Paul Newman, who has a supporting role in the play. He is also understudy for the male lead.

October 1955 - Woodward's first film, "Count Three and Pray" debuts.

March 26, 1958 - Wins Academy Award for Best Actress for "The Three Faces of Eve."

December 20, 1972 - "The Effect of Gamma Rays on Man-in-the-Moon Marigolds" premieres in New York. The film is directed by Paul Newman and co-stars their daughter Elinor, under the name Nell Potts.

1978 - Wins an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama or Comedy Special for "See How She Runs."

1985 - Wins an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Special for "Do You Remember Love."

1990 - Wins an Emmy for Outstanding Informational Special as executive producer of "Broadway's Dreamers: The Legacy of the Group Theatre."

May 1990 - Earns Liberal Arts degree from Sarah Lawrence College, graduating with youngest daughter Claire Newman. Paul Newman is the commencement speaker.

1992 - Kennedy Center Honoree.

June 2001-2005 - Artistic Director of the Westport Country Playhouse in Connecticut.

December 2008 - Appears in "A Christmas Carol" at the Westport Country Playhouse.

October 14, 2015 - The city council in Marietta, Georgia votes to name a park after Woodward, who grew up in the Atlanta suburb.