Winston Duke's M'Baku heats up 'Black Panther' fans

He may be a villain in "Black Panther" but fans are loving M'Baku.

The character is portrayed by Winston Duke, a 31-year-old actor who trained at Yale.

The Tobago native has become one of the breakout stars of the blockbuster film, with fans praising everything from his performance to his look.

Before the movie's release, Duke talked to Vanity Fair about his role as the head of the Jabari and why he hopes "Black Panther" will start a trend.

"I would love more stories with strong characters of color who don't always fit the mold that Hollywood has created in the past," he told the publication. "I want more opportunities for us."

Duke may just get that chance.

"Black Panther" had the fifth-biggest opening of all time, bringing in an estimated $192 million during its three-day North America debut.

Disney is projecting that the film could bring in about $218 million domestically during the four-day holiday weekend.