See the full list of BAFTA winners

The 71st British Academy Film Awards were presented Sunday.

Below is the full list of nominees with winners indicated in bold.

Best Film

"Call Me By Your Name"

"Darkest Hour"

"Dunkirk"

"The Shape Of Water"

"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" *Winner

Outstanding British Film

"Darkest Hour"

"The Death Of Stalin"

"God's Own Country"

"Lady Macbeth"

"Paddington 2"

"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" *Winner

Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director Or Producer

"The Ghoul Gareth Tunley"

"I Am Not A Witch" *Winner

"Jawbone Johnny Harris (Writer/Producer), Thomas Napper (Director)

"Kingdom Of Us"

"Lady Macbeth"

Film Not In The English Language

"Elle"

"First They Killed My Father"

"The Handmaiden" *Winner

"Loveless"

"The Salesman"

Documentary

"City Of Ghosts"

"I Am Not Your Negro" *Winner

"Icarus"

"An Inconvenient Sequel"

"Jane"

Animated Film

"Coco" *Winner

"Loving Vincent"

"My Life As A Courgette"

Director

"Blade Runner 2049," Denis Villeneuve

"Call Me By Your Name," Luca Guadagnino

"Dunkirk," Christopher Nolan

"The Shape Of Water," Guillermo Del Toro *Winner

"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri," Martin Mcdonagh

Original Screenplay

"Get Out," Jordan Peele

"I, Tonya," Steven Rogers

"Lady Bird," Greta Gerwig

"The Shape Of Water," Guillermo Del Toro, Vanessa Taylor

"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri," Martin Mcdonagh *Winner

Adapted Screenplay

"Call Me By Your Name," James Ivory *Winner

"The Death Of Stalin," Armando Iannucci, Ian Martin, David Schneider

"Film Stars Don't Die In Liverpool," Matt Greenhalgh

"Molly's Game," Aaron Sorkin

"Paddington 2," Simon Farnaby, Paul King

Leading Actress

Annette Bening, "Film Stars Don't Die In Liverpool"

"Frances Mcdormand, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" *Winner

Margot Robbie, "I, Tonya"

Sally Hawkins, "The Shape Of Water"

Saoirse Ronan, "Lady Bird"

Leading Actor

Daniel Day-Lewis, "Phantom Thread"

Daniel Kaluuya, "Get Out"

Gary Oldman, "Darkest Hour" *Winner

Jamie Bell, "Film Stars Don't Die In Liverpool"

Timoth-e Chalamet, "Call Me By Your Name"

Supporting Actress

Allison Janney, "I, Tonya" *Winner

Kristin Scott Thomas, "Darkest Hour"

Laurie Metcalf, "Lady Bird"

Lesley Manville, "Phantom Thread"

Octavia Spencer, "The Shape Of Water"

Supporting Actor

Christopher Plummer, "All The Money In The World"

Hugh Grant, "Paddington 2"

Sam Rockwell, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" *Winner

Willem Dafoe, "The Florida Project"

Woody Harrelson, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Original Music

"Blade Runner 2049"

"Darkest Hour"

"Dunkirk"

"Phantom Thread"

"The Shape Of Water" *Winner

Cinematography

"Blade Runner 2049" *Winner

"Darkest Hour"

"Dunkirk Hoyte"

"The Shape Of Water"

"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Editing

"Baby Driver" *Winner

"Blade Runner 2049"

"Dunkirk Lee Smith"

"The Shape Of Water"

"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

EE Rising Star Award (voted for by the public)

Daniel Kaluuya *Winner

Florence Pugh

Josh O'Connor

Tessa Thompson

Timoth-e Chalamet

Make Up & Hair

"Blade Runner 2049"

"Darkest Hour" *Winner

"I, Tonya"

"Victoria & Abdul"

"Wonder"

Costume Design

"Beauty and the Beast"

"Darkest Hour"

"I, Tonya"

"Phantom Thread" *Winner

"The Shape of Water"

Sound

"Baby Driver"

"Blade Runner 2049"

"Dunkirk" * Winner

"The Shape of Water"

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi"

Visual Effects

"Blade Runner 2049" *Winner

"Dunkirk"

"The Shape of Water"

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi"

"War for the Planet of the Apes"