Teen involved in high-profile shooting arrested for another violent crime

For the second time in three months, a Prichard teenager is accused of committing a violent crime.

Isaiah Kelly, 19, was one of three teenagers arrested Saturday after a shooting in Trinity Gardens. Police said three bystanders were hit when gunfire erupted following a parade. Investigators believe the incident is related to an ongoing dispute.

At the time of this incident, Kelly was out on bond for another shooting. In November, he was arrested and charged with shooting two teens at a birthday party on Catherine Street in Mobile.

Two years ago, Kelly was involved in another high-profile case. Maria Williamson was shot in the face when six teenagers tried to carjack her in Midtown Mobile. Kelly was one of those teens.

At the time of that shooting, Kelly was 16-years-old. He told FOX10 News he "was there" but that he didn't shoot Williamson. Michael Williams, who was 15 at the time of the shooting, was accused of being the gunman. He charged as an adult, pleaded guilty and sentenced to 25 years in prison.

We don't know if Kelly were ever convicted because he was granted youthful offender status, which means his records are sealed.