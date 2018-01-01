Utahns could see biggest storm of the season with heavy snow tonight and Monday

A winter storm will move through Utah Sunday, and it could be the biggest storm of the season.

Winter storm warnings are in effect across the state.

"This looks to be the most significant storm for the region all winter season," the National Weather Service in Salt Lake City said on the agency's website.

Weather Service officials are predicting 5 to 10 inches of snow for the Salt Lake, Tooele, Utah and Cache valleys and across the Wasatch Front. Benches in those areas could see 1 to 2 feet of snow.

Accumulation could start by noon Sunday and continue through noon on Monday, weather service officials said. Strong, gusting winds also could cause blowing and drifting snow during and after the storm.

The Wasatch Mountains and the northern I-80 corridor could see 1 to 3 feet of snow through Tuesday.

Another 8 to 14 inches of snow is expected in the mountain valleys east of the Wasatch Front, including Park City and Heber City, according to the Weather Service. Mountains in those areas could get up to 3 feet of snow.

Along I-15, south of the Wasatch Front, a foot or more of snow is possible, the Weather Service said. Sanpete and Sevier valleys could get 5 to 10 inches of snow.

Other areas in central and southern Utah won't get quite as much accumulation, with the Weather Service predicting 3 to 6 inches of snow in the valleys and 1 to 2 feet in the mountains.

Between 2 and 6 inches of snow is expected across the Great Salt Lake Desert, the Weather Service said. Southwest Wyoming, including Evanston, could see 8 to 14 inches of snow.

People traveling in Utah through Tuesday should be prepared for winter driving conditions, including snow-covered roads and low visibility.

"Roads may become treacherous, so make sure to have a winter storm survival kit in your car," Weather Service officials said.

A kit should include warm blankets, extra clothing, food and water, a flashlight, a cellphone and batteries, the Weather Service said. They also suggest that drivers fill up their gas tanks before leaving.