wx_icon Mason City 40°

wx_icon Albert Lea 41°

wx_icon Austin 37°

wx_icon Charles City 37°

wx_icon Rochester 36°

Clear
Wind Advisory - Winter Weather Advisory - Winter Storm Watch Wx Alerts

Church shooting in Dagestan leaves four dead

Four people have been killed and four more injured in a shooting at a church in Kizlyar, in the southern Russian repu...

Posted: Feb. 18, 2018 11:46 AM
Updated: Feb. 18, 2018 1:08 PM

Four people have been killed and four more injured in a shooting at a church in Kizlyar, in the southern Russian republic of Dagestan.

Scroll for more content...

Russian state news agency TASS spoke to a law enforcement source who said that "the unknown person opened fire on people celebrating Maslenitsa."

The source also said that perpetrator of the attack had been shot.

Kizlyar Mayor Alexander Shuvalov, was quoted by Tass as saying that the attacker opened fire on "people after leaving the service."

The shooting occurred during Maslenitsa, a festival celebrated in Russia that is full of dancing, lots of pancakes and carnival-like festivities.

Dagestan and its neighbor Chechnya have been wracked by separatist and Islamic violence over the years.

Article Comments

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events