Winter Storm Dakota moves out of New England, melting to begin

Winter Storm Dakota packed a quick punch and has pushed its way out of New England and out to sea.

An Eversource spokesperson said there were 2,800 power outages across the state and were most likely related to Dakota.

In East Lyme, power lines came down on Carriage Hill Drive. There are currently 147 power outages according to the Eversource outage map.

Channel 3's Meteorologist Mike Cameron said the snow from Dakota will melt quickly and fast.

"The snow is going to go away fast and we're expecting milder weather to come in, in a big way," Cameron said.

Not only were there power outages, some flights at Bradley International Airport were canceled due to the inclement weather.

The snowfall affected activities and caused many religious worship services to be canceled. Stay up to date with the latest delays and road closures on the Channel 3 traffic map.

View the Dakota slideshow here and download the Channel 3 app to submit your own photos.

The skies will be partly to mostly sunny this afternoon and some wind is expected, but it won't be too strong.

A few areas of Connecticut saw up to 7" of snow including Burlington, Berlin and New Milford and the shoreline.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said the snow came down at a rate of 1" to one and a half inches of snow in Waterbury, Danbury, and regions of southwestern Connecticut last night.

DePrest said Danbury received up to 4 inches of snow by 9:45 p.m.

Temperatures are remaining in the upper 20s to lower 30s, making a wet snow that may be good for making snowmen and snowballs, but is not too good for removing from windshields and sidewalks, said DePrest.

The heavy, wet snow caused poor visibility, with ranges up to only a half mile.

A warm front will hit Connecticut on Monday and some rain should be expected in the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s. There may be a few lingering showers in the evening.

Tuesday will be balmy for late February and according to our Weather Team, a storm track will solidify and bring extremely warm air. Expect highs in the 60s on Tuesday.

A shower is possible Tuesday morning, but the rest of the day will be warm, dry and the skies will be partly sunny. Coastal towns will reach high temperatures in the upper 50s.

The record high for February 20 in the Greater Hartford Area is 69 degrees. The high was set in 1930.