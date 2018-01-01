There have been at least 12 incidents involving threats and weapons at schools since the Florida shooting

Since the Parkland, Florida, school shooting on Valentine's Day, there have been at least 12 reports of other incidents involving a threat to a school or a weapon on a school campus.

Spartanburg, South Carolina

A ninth-grade student was arrested Thursday after posting a threat on Snapchat to students and staff at Broome High School, a spokeswoman for Spartanburg County School District Three said.

The student posted a photo showing an assault rifle with the words "round 2 of Florida tomorrow." The male student was charged with disturbing schools, the spokeswoman said, and the district has begun measures to keep him off school grounds.

Arlington, Texas

A 13-year-old boy was arrested at Nichols Junior High School on Thursday after he told other students he wanted to shoot up the school and mentioned guns, Arlington police said.

Officers did not find a gun, but the student was charged with making a terroristic threat. Police said the student told them in an interview that he wanted to shoot the school with a Nerf gun.

Plano, Texas

A 16-year-old boy was arrested Thursday for possession of a handgun after a Plano West Senior High School resource officer investigated an anonymous Campus Crime Stoppers tip that a student brought a handgun to campus, Plano police said.

Sugar Hill, Georgia

A Lanier High School student faces criminal charges and disciplinary action after being found with a gun on campus Thursday, Principal Christopher Martin wrote in a letter to parents.

Weatherford, Texas

A 16-year-old girl was taken into custody Thursday after police said she made "vague" threats on Snapchat toward Weatherford High School, police said. Officers took the girl to a juvenile detention facility on charges of making a terroristic threat. They did not find a weapon on the girl.

Daytona Beach, Florida

The Daytona Beach Police Department said on Facebook that officers took a 20-year-old man into custody after he threatened violence against his classmates at Mainland High School on Thursday and made "other disturbing general comments."

Baltimore

A 14-year-old boy was arrested Thursday after being found with a pellet gun at Loch Raven High School, the Baltimore County Police Department said. After a student told a school resource officer that the boy had a gun, the school was put on lockdown while police and tactical units searched the building.

Classes at the school resumed Friday.

Oklahoma City

Western Heights Public Schools said it received a threat involving its middle school Thursday from a student not at the campus.

The school was not placed on lockdown but was closed Friday.

Gilchrist County, Florida

After receiving a threatening email Thursday night, the Gilchrist County School District decided to close Friday.

School officials said in a post on Facebook that they could not confirm the legitimacy of the threat.

Nutley, New Jersey

Nutley Public Schools closed Friday because of a threat in a video posted to Instagram, police said.

The video under investigation did not contain a direct threat to any Nutley Public Schools, and the person who was identified in connection with the post is cooperating with the investigation, police said.

Flower Mound, Texas

Flower Mound police said officers arrested a 16-year-old at Marcus High School Friday after officers found a small-caliber handgun in his backpack. The gun was unloaded but police said they found ammunition.

The student is facing felony charges for possessing a firearm in a prohibited place, police said.

Police then received notice of a rumor saying a student posted to social media after the initial arrest Thursday that he would be coming to Marcus High School at lunchtime to "finish the job." Police have not been able to find the source of the rumor, but they are still investigating with the FBI.

Abbeville, South Carolina

Law enforcement conducted a sweep of Abbeville High School after a bomb threat posted to Snapchat on Friday, the Abbeville County School District said.

A suspect was taken into custody and schools operated on a normal schedule Friday, the district said.