Salem couple facing poaching charges after four-month investigation in multiple counties

A man and woman from Salem are facing poaching charges after a four-month investigation by the Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife Division into the unlawful killing of several winter range trophy class mule deer bucks.

The investigation began when a trooper located a trophy class buck deer shot near Cabin Lake Road in Lake County during winter range patrol.

That incident led to a search warrant at the end of January for the Salem home of G.W. Todd Fulfer, 40, and his wife Samantha German-Fulfer, 27.

Troopers said evidence at their home led to another warrant for the Albany home of 55-year-old Scott Allan Harris. Police said additional evidence, including several trophy class antlers, were seized.

Additionally, a fourth suspect was also identified as 19-year-old Jacen Todd Fulfer of Lebanon.

All four suspects were cited into Lake County Circuit Court on charges including felony take and possession of a buck deer, felon in possession of a firearm, waste of game mammal and hunting game mammal by prohibited method.

Investigators said G.W. Todd Fulfer and Samantha German-Fulfer committed wildlife crimes in Lake, Jefferson, Benton, Linn and Marion counties.

In additional to multiple deer believed to have been poached by the couple, evidence at their home suggested that a wild turkey and a pheasant were also illegally harvested, according to police.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Turn In Poachers hotline at 1-800-452-7888 or Oregon State Police dispatchers at 541-776-6111.