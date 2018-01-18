Trump appointee who was banned from Uber for alleged racial comments is out at federal volunteer agency

A senior adviser at the agency that oversees federal volunteer efforts is out after CNN's KFile reported last month that Uber banned him for allegedly harassing a driver.

Daniel Pollack worked in public affairs at the Corporation for National and Community Service, which oversees national volunteering organizations like AmeriCorps. His former boss, Trump administration appointee Carl Higbie, resigned in January over racist and other inflammatory comments also unearthed by CNN's KFile.

CNN's KFile reported in January that Pollack was banned from using Uber after a March 2017 incident in which he allegedly made racially charged and anti-Muslim comments to a driver.

CNCS spokeswoman Samantha Jo Warfield said that Friday was Pollack's last day at the agency.

"At this time, Mr. Pollack is no longer employed at the Corporation for National and Community Service," Warfield said. She referred additional questions to the White House.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Pollack also did not immediately return a request for comment.