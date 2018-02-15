Kelly issues memo changing security clearance process in wake of Porter scandal

White House chief of staff John Kelly, under fire over the White House's handling of domestic abuse allegations against a senior aide, ordered an overhaul of the security clearance process for current and incoming top administration officials.

Scroll for more content...

In a five-page memo to the White House counsel, national security adviser and deputy chief of staff for operations, Kelly called for all background check investigations into potential top White House officials be delivered directly to the White House Counsel's office by the FBI and for the FBI to share "significant derogatory information" uncovered in the course of investigations into senior staff with the White House within 48 hours, according to a copy of the memo released by the White House.

Kelly also directed his staff to discontinue top level security clearances for any staffer whose background investigation or adjudication process has been pending since before last June. He also requested "status reports" on pending background investigations "at least once a month."

The Washington Post first obtained the memo.

Kelly's memo comes just over a week after White House staff secretary Rob Porter resigned after allegations of domestic abuse against him became public. Porter's ex-wives had leveled the accusations against Porter in interviews with FBI officials in early 2017, and FBI Director Chris Wray said the FBI provided the White House with updates on the investigation in March, July and November before closing the investigation in January.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said earlier this week that the FBI provided the updates to the White House Personnel Security Office, but declined to say whether West Wing officials knew of the allegations of domestic abuse. Sources have told CNN that both Kelly and McGahn were aware of the allegations for months before they became public.

Kelly acknowledged in the memo -- which was also copied to Wray, Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Director of Intelligence Dan Coats -- that the administration "must do better."

"The American people deserve a White House staff that meets the highest standards and that has been carefully vetted -- especially those who work closely with the President or handle sensitive national security information," Kelly wrote. "We should -- and in the future, must -- do better."

But Kelly's memo also sought to pin much of the blame on processes that predated his tenure as chief of staff and President Donald Trump's inauguration, noting that the Porter saga "focused immense attention on a clearance process that has been in place for multiple administrations."