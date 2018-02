Scroll for more content...

A person close to the confessed shooter in the Parkland, Florida, school massacre contacted the FBI on January 5 to report concerns about him, the bureau said in a statement on Friday. But the bureau did not appropriately follow established protocols in following up on the tip. "The information was not provided to the Miami Field Office, and no further investigation was conducted at that time," the statement said. FBI Director Christopher Wray said the bureau is still investigating what happened.