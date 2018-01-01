Trump administration recommends steep tariffs on steel and aluminum

The Commerce Department is recommending steep tariffs on foreign steel and aluminum.

Taken together, they suggest President Trump's trade policy could turn from bark to bite very soon.

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross suggested three options for Trump on steel and aluminum - impose an across-the-board tariff, target select countries with even higher tariffs, or limit the amount of steel and aluminum that comes into the United States.

Trump could choose any of those options or a combination.

For steel, Ross suggested an across-the-board tariff of 24% on imports from all countries, or tariffs of at least 53% on imports from 12 countries in particular, including China and Russia.

Ross also suggested cutting imports of steel into the United States, the world's largest steel importer, by 37% from most countries. From the 12 countries singled out, Ross recommends that they not be allowed to import more this year than they did last year.

The 12 countries are Brazil, China, Costa Rica, Egypt, India, Malaysia, South Korea, Russia, South Africa, Thailand, Turkey and Vietnam.

Stocks of steel and aluminum companies immediately soared. U.S. Steel and AK Steel spiked 10%, while Alcoa rallied 3% and Century Aluminum climbed 7%.

For aluminum, Ross recommended a tariff of 7.7% on imports from all countries, or a tariff of 23.6% on imports from five specific aluminum exporters, again including China and Russia.

In addition, he hopes Trump will cut aluminum imports from most countries by 13%. From the countries singled out, they would not be allowed to import more aluminum than they did last year -- just like with steel.

China, Hong Kong, Russia, Venezuela and Vietnam would be subject to the higher tariff on aluminum.