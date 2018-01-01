Construction workers dragged into ditch in bizarre hit-and-run

Two construction workers were injured after being dragged into a ditch in a bizarre hit-and-run incident in the Bay Ho area.

At about 12:30 a.m., crews were working on a project in the 4600 block of Morena Boulevard when a street sweeping truck drove by and snagged a high-capacity water hose lying on the roadway. As the truck continued to drive away, the hose dragged two workers into a deep ditch.

The truck eventually stopped at a parking lot nearby, but when the construction crew's foreman confronted the occupants about the incident, the truck sped away.

One construction worker got into a vehicle and followed the sweeping truck onto Interstate 5 and then state Route 94. At that point, police dispatchers told the worker to stop pursuing the truck.

Thanks to license plate information, police tracked down the sweeping truck in the 1300 block of E 20th Street in National City and detained four men.

Police were talking to witnesses to determine which of the four men were connected to the incident. No arrests were made as of 5:30 a.m.

The two construction workers were rescued from the ditch and taken to the hospital.

Police said a 52-year-old worker suffered fractured ribs and a 38-year-old worker broke his hand in the incident.