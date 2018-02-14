Those 'Black Panther' preview screenings were lit

Welcome to Wakanda.

"Black Panther" screenings were held across the country Thursday night and fans showed up dressed in their finest African attire or their interpretation of such in tribute to the film.

The eagerly awaited Marvel film stars Chadwick Boseman as T'Challa, a.k.a. The Black Panther, who returns to the fictitious African nation of Wakanda to take reign as king after his father was killed in "Captain America: Civil War."

The lead up has been tremendous, with fans buying out tickets across the country and buzzing on social media abut everything from what to wear to what the film means to them as a person of color.

There's even an initiative known as #WakandaTheVote.

According to Blavity, an organization known as Movement for Black Lives plans to mobilize to register voters at theaters across the country during the first few weeks of the film's showing.

Those crowds are expected to be huge.

The film is projected to rake in about $145 million domestically during its opening weekend and is on track to break records.

Oscar-winning actress Octavia Spencer has made good on her vow to treat some fans in Mississippi to a showing of "Black Panther."

On Thursday she posted a message on her official Instagram account to the residents of Jackson, Mississippi, where she is currently filming another project.

"As promised I have purchased screenings of Black Panther this weekend," she wrote. "If you know of families low on funds, please spread the word!"