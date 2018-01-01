Student Arrested After Shooting Threat At Fayetteville High School

A Fayetteville High School student is arrested after making a threat to shoot up the school.

According to Fayetteville Public Schools, a student posted a snapchat Thursday (Feb. 15) that said "shoot up the high school like they did in Florida".

Police were made aware of the snapchat post Thursday (Feb. 15) around 7p.m.

Police investigated through the night interviewing the student and their guardians.

According to police, the student claims the post was a joke but due to the seriousness of the post and the recent school shooting in Florida, the student was arrested Friday (Feb. 16) at 2:00 a.m.

According to police, the student is being held at the Washington County Juvenile Detention Center.

Fayetteville Public Schools Superintendent, Dr. Matthew Wendt released a statement on twitter. "When we are made aware of any type of threat, we work together with the police to act swiftly and decisively. We look forward to a regular day of school today."