Duo sentenced after being convicted of stealing guns from firefighters

A man and woman convicted of stealing dozens of firearms out of vehicles at area fire stations will spend the next several years behind bars after being sentenced on Wednesday.

Ayana Dayshina Forest, 22, and Elisha Howard Ross, 26, both of Lawrenceville, were sentenced after each pleaded guilty to two counts of racketeering and 46 counts of entering an auto to commit a crime.

Police say the pair hit 52 fire stations, an ambulance service, the Smyrna headquarters of Glock Incorporated, 11 residences in Acworth and more than 200 vehicles throughout metro Atlanta.

In all, a total of 59 firearms were stolen and police say most of those were resold on the street. The thieves also took cash, headphones, laptops and other valuables.

Forest accepted a plea deal and will spend the next 15 years behind bars, with seven to serve in custody and the rest on probation. She was also ordered to pay $8,920 in restitution.

Ross also accepted a plea deal and must serve at least 10 years of his 20 year sentence in prison. He'll spend the remainder of that time on probation. He'll also have to pay $8,920 in restitution.

"This case is an example of what can happen when law enforcement agencies work together to share intel and compare notes. Detective McElwain with Cobb County Police and Detective Lanzing with Smyrna Police deserve credit for recognizing that this case was bigger than one or two entering-auto crimes, and for finding the evidence to link all of these crimes together. Our community is safer because those detectives took the time to dig deeper into what was going on," said Senior Assistant District Attorney Jason Marbutt in a press release.