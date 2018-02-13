Issa issues 'no ifs-ands-or-buts denial' of affair in congressman's divorce case

Outgoing California GOP Rep. Darrell Issa has denied an affair with a fellow congressman's wife, after the congressman requested his deposition in their divorce case.

"I made an outright, straight, clean, no ifs-ands-or-buts denial," Issa told ABC News on Tuesday. "As far as I know, she's been completely faithful to her husband, and, you know, certainly I would have nothing to do with anything there. She's made the same denial, and now I understand that he's not claiming that."

Ohio GOP Rep. Michael Turner requested Issa's deposition in his divorce case against his wife, Majida Turner, last week. Turner's stated cause for filing for divorce is "fraudulent contract," according to court filings.

Sources told CNN that Majida Turner and Issa appeared to spend a noticeable amount of time together. Majida Turner's lawyer told CNN that "any allegation of infidelity is really off the wall."

The lawyer, Sanford Ain, also explicitly denied an affair between Majida Turner and Issa, who pointed out to ABC that in the state of Ohio, divorce petitioners can claim infidelity -- but Turner didn't.

"He's looking to do discovery for something I don't know or understand, and I think a little bit of it's been blown out of proportion," Issa said.