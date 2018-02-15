Josh Gad makes emotional promise after friend's son killed in Florida school shooting

Actor Josh Gad is vowing to take action after one of his friend's children was killed in the Florida high school shooting that left 17 people dead on Wednesday.

"I am so angry tonight. I am so sad," Gad wrote on Twitter late Wednesday. "I'm putting my phone down because we are debating sensible gun laws again. A child of one of our friend's has a bullet in his chest & is critical condition because a 19 year old had access to a military weapon. Pretend it's normal. It's not."

Gad, best known for his work on the stage and for voicing the character Olaf in "Frozen," reported on Thursday that his friend's son had succumbed to his wounds.

Gad did not identify the victim by name.

"My grief for this family and the many others knows no bounds," he wrote. "I'm so sorry this happened. I'm so sorry our leaders are worthless. I'm so sorry we are bound to repeat this again."

In follow up statements, Gad said he intends to "make it my life's goal to support and vote for every single person who challenges a politician with NRA money behind them."

"I am going to make sure that I read and educate myself as to why certain people refuse to do anything that resembles sensible gun laws and make sure they face early retirement," he wrote. "I am going to be here as a voice of reason and walk proudly and tall through the echoing winds of madness as we continue to demand action in a familiar sea of inaction."

He added: "That is what I'm going to do. The question is...what are you going to do?"