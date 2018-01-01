Waianae homeless village fights for safe haven at state capitol

A bill that would protect their village was removed from the schedule, but village members and advocates of Pu'honua O Wai'anae showed strength in numbers at the Hawaii State Capitol.

"I believe we can be the solution," said Twinkle Borge, the village leader of Pu'uhonua O Wai'anae, "it's not just about Wai'anae, it's about the whole island."

Borge considers Pu'uhonua O Wai'anae more than a safe zone for Oahu's homeless.

"We're more ohana zone, when you need help, someone's there to help you, when you fall down, someone is there to pick you up, that's what it's about, it's not about a safe zone-- it's about an ohana zone," said Borge.

The Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) said the encampment is located on its Division of Aquatic Resources Property, and said there are no immediate plans to sweep it.

Borge is still concerned about the future.

"Makes me worried, not knowing what to expect," said Borge.

Members of the village were supposed to testify at a hearing Wednesday for House Bill 2754. The bill would exempt them from criminal trespassing on state land, but the measure was deleted from the schedule for a hearing in the House Health and Human Services (HHS) Committee.

"I think we just need to get out there, figure out is there state land that can be leased? Is there a way that we can build it in such a way that the community can thrive and that they can continue with this model on a different land that is not going to be in the way of what the state is accusing them of?" said Rep. Andria Tupola (R- Waianae).

DLNR said the property was transferred to them to protect Hawaiian Red Shrimp (opae'ula) living in the area, their goal is to open a Marine Science Learning Center there-- the department said in a statement:

"DLNR also knows that the City will be opening new modular housing on Farrington Highway across the street from the DAR property. This is an opportunity for people in the encampment to move out of being homeless and into more permanent and stable housing."

"Sweeping won't eliminate the problem, just smear it across the community," said James Pakele, a village advocate.

Village members and advocates said the solution isn't as simple as finding housing. The village provides a support system for those who need help dealing with various issues like alcoholism, medical problems, unemployment, and the state's affordable housing crisis.

"I want people to know, how loving these people are, these families they are accepting, they're very loving, they take care of each other," said Josiah Koria, another village advocate.

"We got a lot sober, we got a lot into their own homes, we got a lot into getting back to work, we got a lot into seeing their doctors," said Borge.

Advocates believe their community deserves a chance.

"At least let us transition to another place," said Borge.

The community will host an open house in Waianae on February 25.