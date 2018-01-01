Retired priest appears in court on child porn charges

Retired Boise priest Thomas Faucher appeared in an Ada County courtroom Thursday morning for his scheduled preliminary hearing on charges of possessing child pornography images.

Faucher, 72, was arrested February 2nd, after investigators say they discovered several hundred images of child pornography on his home computer. They say they also found marijuana, LSD, and ecstasy in the home Faucher rents from the Saint Mary's Catholic Church in Boise.

Faucher is a retired priest at Saint Mary's. He was arrested on twelve counts of possessing child porn and two counts of drug possession.

Faucher was released from jail on a $250,000 bond February 6th.

The Diocese is in the process of evicting Faucher from the home near Hill Road in Boise.

No cameras were allowed inside the courtroom Thursday.

Faucher appeared quiet and somber while listening to the proceedings.

Mark Manweiler, Faucher's defense attorney, asked the court to continue the preliminary hearing to another date, saying he needs additional time to analyze crime lab and computer forensics reports.

The judge granted the request, scheduling a continuance of the hearing to March 13th at 8:30 a.m.

Several St. Mary's parishioners attended the hearing. They assisted Faucher into a vehicle as he left the court building.

Neither Manweiler nor any of the parishioners would comment on camera.

On Wednesday, the Roman Catholic Diocese of Boise says it received an allegation of sexual abuse of a minor that reportedly occurred more than forty years ago -- involving Faucher.

Spokesman Gene Fadness says the Diocese received the allegation Tuesday.

"The Diocese has notified the Attorney General's Office about (the most recent allegation) to allow it to pursue the allegation as it deems appropriate. The Diocesan Review Board for Sexual Abuse of Minors has been notified of the allegation," Fadness stated, adding, "The person who made the allegation has requested that his identity be kept private."

"The Diocese of Boise is serious about helping victims of sexual misconduct. The Diocese requests that those who are aware of abuse by clergy, diocesan employees or volunteers – past or present – call Veronica Childers, the diocesan Safe Environment Coordinator, at 208-350-7556," Fadness said.

The Diocese declined to comment further.