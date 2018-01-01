wx_icon Mason City 36°

Kansas congressional candidate faces criticism for 'AR-15 giveaway'

Posted: Feb. 15, 2018 1:31 PM
Updated: Feb. 15, 2018 1:53 PM

As our nation debates the proper response to yet another mass shooting, a Kansas congressional candidate is getting a lot of negative attention online.

Republican Tyler Tannahill launched an "AR-15 giveaway" on his Facebook page the day before the shooting in Florida that left 17 people dead.

However, Tannahill's post has not been taken down following the shooting.

The man running for the seat held by retiring Republican Lynn Jenkins describes himself as an "avid sportsman."

The post has been shared more than 400 times and has gotten hundreds of negative comments.

