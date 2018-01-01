These are the victims of the Florida school shooting

A football coach. An athletic director. And young, fresh-faced students.

They are among the 17 people killed by a gunman at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on Wednesday.

Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said Thursday that all families who lost loved ones in the shooting have been notified. He said police will release a full list of the victims later in the day.

"Today is a day of healing, today is a day of mourning," Israel said.

Here are the victims who have been publicly identified so far:

Chris Hixon

Hixon, the athletic director for Stoneman Douglas High School, has been reported dead, according to Denise Lehtio, the communications director with the school's varsity and junior varsity football program. Lehtio told CNN that the football coach at Douglas told her Hixon was shot and killed.

Aaron Feis

Feis, the assistant football coach, was killed when he threw himself in front of students to protect them from oncoming bullets, according to Lehtio. He suffered a gunshot wound and later died after he was rushed into surgery, Lehtio said.

"He died the same way he lived -- he put himself second," she said. "He was a very kind soul, a very nice man. He died a hero."

Colton Haab, a 17-year-old junior who had a close relationship with Feis, told CNN he saw the coach running toward the sounds of gunshots.

"That's Coach Feis. He wants to make sure everybody is safe before himself," Haab said.

"(He) made sure everyone else's needs were met before his own. He was a hard worker. He worked after school, on the weekends, mowing lawns, just helping as many people as possible," Haab added.